Anambra 2025: Accord Party's Onyeeze sets sight on Soludo's seat

With the Anambra governorship election set for November 8, 2025, Accord Party candidate Sir Chidi C. Onyeeze has officially received his certificate of return following his victory in the party’s primaries held on April 8 in Awka.

Onyeeze was presented the certificate at the Accord Party national headquarters in Abuja by the party’s National Chairman, Barr. Maxwell Mgbudem, in a ceremony attended by key party officials and supporters.

Mgbudem described Onyeeze as “the best candidate for the election,” emphasising his “capacity, vision and integrity” to deliver the dividends of democracy to the Anambra people.

He criticised past administrations for failing to address insecurity in the state, declaring, “There will be no development without public safety and order.”

He further described Anambra as the commercial heartbeat of the South East that “deserves a pragmatic governor with political sagacity to implement pro-people policies,” adding that Onyeeze could turn the state into “the Dubai of Africa.”

In his remarks, Onyeeze thanked the party for its trust and called on Ndi Anambra to rally behind Accord.

“It is time to restore Anambra to its past glory,” he said, pledging an issue-based campaign focused on peace, unity, and development. Campaign Director General Hon. (Mrs) Uju Izuakor called on INEC to ensure a “free, fair, credible and peaceful election,” stressing that “every vote must be counted and count.”