2027: Shinkafi backs Lawal for 2nd term - says governorship should remain in Zamfara central

A former Zamfara State governorship candidate and prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Sani Shinkafi, has thrown his weight behind the zoning of the 2027 governorship ticket to Zamfara Central, insisting that Governor Dauda Lawal deserves a second term.

Lawal, who hails from Zamfara Central, is the first governor from the senatorial zone since the state's creation in 1996.

Shinkafi stated that the governor's administration has outperformed its predecessors and should be allowed to continue for the sake of justice, equity, and sustained development.

“From his achievements so far and in the interest of justice, equity, and unity, the 2027 governorship slot again should go to Zamfara Central Senatorial District, where Lawal hails from, to enable him to complete his two terms in office,” Shinkafi stated in a release signed personally on Monday, June 30.

Massive Projects, Zero Loans

Shinkafi commended Lawal’s infrastructural strides, noting that the transformation of Gusau from a rural settlement into a modern capital city is unprecedented.

“Gusau now looks like a state capital, a departure from its rural features since it was created by General Ibrahim Babangida’s military regime,” he said.

Unlike past administrations, Shinkafi pointed out that Governor Lawal has not borrowed funds to finance projects.

He praised the ongoing development across all 14 local government areas, calling it a clear indication of visionary and resourceful leadership.

“Construction of schools, upgraded hospitals, modernised transport systems, procurement of vehicles for security agencies, and the acquisition of an Islamic University in Shinkafi show the governor’s commitment to lifting lives,” he noted.