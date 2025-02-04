Police rescue ASP, 2 kidnapped victims in Edo State

Operatives of the Police Command in Edo have rescued three kidnapped victims, including a police officer, who were abducted while travelling from Abuja to Onitsha in Anambra.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Moses Yamu, said the victims, ASP Elisha Jeremiah, Oyedele Ebenezer, and Useni Malam Inusa, were rescued on February 3.

He said they were rescued after a joint operation by the operatives of the Ubiaja Divisional Headquarters and other tactical teams.

According to him, the team, acting on intelligence, mobilised to the bushes around Ugbebor, where they partnered with local hunters and vigilantes to track down the kidnappers. He said;

The kidnappers abandoned their victims and fled when they sensed that the operatives were closing in on them.

The victims are currently receiving treatment and will soon be reunited with their loved ones.