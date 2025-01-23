Police gun down kidnappers of ex-AIG’s wife, recover ransom

The Nigeria Police Force has rescued Folashade Odumosu, wife of former Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Hakeem Odumosu, and killed her abductors in a daring operation.

Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi confirmed the incident on Thursday, January 23, stating that the victim regained her freedom on Wednesday, January 22.

The ordeal began last Thursday when Mrs Odumosu was kidnapped outside her residence in Arepo, Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Eyewitnesses reported that the kidnappers dragged her out of her SUV and transported her through a swampy area to an undisclosed location.

Ogun State Commissioner of Police Lanre Ogunlowo led the operation, culminating in the victim's rescue.

“The kidnappers were neutralised during the operation, and the ransom used as bait was recovered,” Adejobi revealed.

However, Adejobi declined to disclose the ransom amount or the exact location of the rescue.

The swift resolution of the case has drawn commendation from the public, highlighting the efficiency of the Ogun State police force.

This incident underscores the growing threat of abductions in Nigeria, even targeting high-profile individuals and their families.

The police’s decisive action reflects their commitment to combating such crimes.

Mrs Odumosu’s rescue is a significant victory for law enforcement, sending a clear message to criminal elements.