Police hunt for driver after fatal accident claims one life in Ogun

The police command in Ogun says it is hunting for a driver involved in a lone accident in which one died, and two were injured at Odo Awele, along Lisa Road in Ogun.

The Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, said, in a statement on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun that the driver, one Dapi Ajala, had not been found since the accident occurred on Monday.

Odutola said that the accident occurred when the truck loaded with sand and three loaders on top of the sand, crashed about 11:45 pm.

She said the truck was going to Itoki from Lisa.

Odutola said that the driver was descending a hill when he lost control, thus tumbling and falling on the loaders.

Odutola said that the three loaders who worked at the Itoki Tipper garage were residents of the same address.

The victims sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Faith Hospital, Ijoko, for treatment.

One of victims was later confirmed dead, and his remains have been released to his family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites, she said.

Odutola said that the other two victims were still receiving treatment at the hospital.

She said that efforts were on to apprehend the driver, who was currently at large.