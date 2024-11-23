Police hunt for woman accused of hitting 65-year-old grandma's head against wall

The police command in Ogudu says it is hunting for a woman, who allegedly hit the head of a 65-year-old, Morenike Oladega, against a wall and she died in the Ipokia area of the state.

SP Omolola Odutola, the Spokesperson of the command, made this known, in a statement, on Saturday in Abeokuta. Omotola said that the tragic incident was reported by one Ibrahim Oladega at about 4:20 p.m. on November 21. The woman (names withheld) was alleged to have pushed the deceased, who hit her head against the wall during a fight and collapsed.

Omotola said that the suspect quickly took to her heels, adding that efforts were on to arrest her. She said the body of the deceased had been deposited at the General Hospital, Ilaro morgue for autopsy. According to her, on November 21, at about 6:20 p.m., one Ibrahim Oladega, a resident of Isunba Street, Ipokia, reported the incident at the police station.

Omotola said that Oladega told the police that earlier that day, around 4:20 p.m., the deceased argued with the suspect. “This confrontation escalated into a fight during which the deceased was pushed, causing her to hit her head against a wall and collapse. “Upon receiving the report, detectives were dispatched to the scene, where they found the victim lying on her back.