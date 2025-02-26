Police find missing 7-year-old boy and vigilante commander dead in Edo bush

The Police Command in Edo says it has arrested five suspects in connection with two different killings in the state.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday in Benin by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in charge of the command, CSP Moses Yamu.

Yamu said that the killings included an alleged murder of a 7-year-old boy and the assassination of a local vigilante commander.

He said that one Mr John Okojabhole, a resident of Jehovah Witness Road, off Elebesunu Street in Irrua, reported the murder of his son, Evans Okojabhole, on Feb. 22.

He said that the boy, who had been declared missing 24 hours earlier, was later found dead with his stomach ripped open, his ankles severed, and some fingers cut off.

His mutilated body was dumped in a bush near their home.

Following preliminary investigations, two suspects were arrested in connection with the crime.

The police transferred the suspects to the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) in Benin for further investigation, the statement said.

The PPRO said that in another incident, the command was investigating the killing of one Victor Ogedengbe, 50, the Vigilante Commander of Erah Camp in Owan East Local Government Area of the state.

Ogedengbe was reportedly attacked and killed on his farm on February 25 by suspected herdsmen.

The Chairman of Owan East Local Government Area reported the incident at Afuze Police Division, prompting a swift investigation that led to the arrest of three suspects.

The suspects are all residents of Erah community, and they have also been transferred to the SCID for further interrogation, he said.

Yamu noted in the statement that the police had also increased security in Uzanu and Okpekpe communities following the recent killing of two farmers by suspected herdsmen.

He said Commissioner of Police Betty Otimenyin reaffirmed the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety of state residents.

He quoted the commissioner as urging the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agents by reporting suspicious activities.