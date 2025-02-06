Police discover kidnapped lawmaker’s decomposing body on 2nd Niger Bridge

The Police Command in Anambra has confirmed the recovery of the decomposing body of an Anambra House of Assembly Labour Party lawmaker (Onitsha North constituency), Mr Justice Azuka.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Onitsha.

He said the lawmaker’s body was found on the Second Niger Bridge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the lawmaker was allegedly kidnapped by yet-to-be-identified gunmen while returning home at Ugwunapampa road, Inland Town in Onitsha, on December 24, 2024.

According to Ikenga, the Joint Security team, comprising Police and the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) Operatives on a mission to rescue the lawmaker, regrettably found his lifeless body in the early hours of today, at the Second Niger Bridge. He said;