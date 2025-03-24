Pipeline explosion: Fubara reacts to alleged link to militants in Rivers

Suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has denied allegations linking him to militant groups, condemning what he described as fake and malicious social media posts designed to incite unrest in the state.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, Fubara dismissed recent viral videos allegedly showing explosions at oil and gas facilities , labelling them as fabricated attempts to create panic.

“The affected communities have already debunked these false claims. All critical infrastructure remains intact and operational,” the statement clarified.

Fubara firmly stated that he has no association with any militant group and warned against any efforts to destabilise Rivers State.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has no link to any militant group, does not contemplate any such association, and has no reason to encourage any criminal elements to undertake actions that threaten peace, security, or the economy,” Chukwudi said.

The governor reiterated his commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the state, stressing that development can only thrive in a secure environment.

Amid ongoing political tensions, he cautioned against the spread of misinformation, particularly on social media, urging influencers and bloggers to act responsibly.

“False narratives and fake reports can escalate tensions and disrupt the peace,” he warned.