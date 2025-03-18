PHOTOS: Lawmakers present ₦750 million to Tinubu in Abuja

In a remarkable gesture of support, lawmakers from the House of Representatives have presented President Bola Tinubu with a ₦750 million cheque to aid his initiative for Nigeria’s vulnerable population.

The donation was revealed in a post on X by Bayo Onanuga, the president’s aide on information and strategy, who described the event at the Presidential Villa as a “memorable occasion.”

“Iftar with a difference. Leaders of the House of Representatives made Monday’s Iftar, the breaking of fast, a memorable occasion by presenting President Bola Tinubu with a substantial cheque of ₦750 million to support his programme for Nigeria’s vulnerable population,” Onanuga wrote.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas explained that lawmakers raised the funds through collective sacrifice.

“According to House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, this donation was made possible through members contributing 50 per cent of their salaries since July 2024,” Onanuga noted.

Key government officials, including Vice President Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, attended the event, which was held during Ramadan Iftar.