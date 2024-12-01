'Our children must be empowered' - Obi donates computers, printers to Adamawa school

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra, has donated 10 computers and printers to Saint Augustine College, Mayo-Belwa, Adamawa.

Speaking at the presentation in Yola on Saturday, Obi said the gesture was to help students acquire more knowledge in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

“Today, we are talking about technology, therefore, our children need to be empowered with technological skills for them to excel,” he said.

According to him, computers will help them to get more skills at their basic level.

Rev. Fr. Moses Maaji, Principal of the college, thanked and appreciated Obi for the gesture and assured to make judicious use of the computers for the benefit of the students.

In his remarks, Bishop Stephen Mamza, Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese, appreciated Obi for the donation and contribution to the development of education in the country.

According to him, the visit of Obi and the donation are not because of politics. But his gesture in promoting the education of young people to succeed in future.