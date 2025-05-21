'Perform or leave': Tinubu to assess ministers on May 29

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will evaluate the performance of his ministers on May 29, marking the second anniversary of his administration.

The review is being coordinated by the Central Results Delivery and Coordination Unit (CDCU) under the Presidency, with a detailed report already in the final stages of preparation.

Presidency sources confirmed that ministries submitted documentation of their projects and programmes through a secure portal in April.

The CDCU has completed verifying these submissions, and the final scorecards will be presented to the President before the anniversary.

“Officials of the various ministries have uploaded the reports of their activities and projects on the portal provided by the CDCU.

“These are based on deliverables that the ministries themselves have set,” a presidency insider said.

The review stems from Tinubu's directive during the November 2023 Cabinet Retreat, where he emphasised the importance of accountability within his cabinet.

“If you are performing, nothing to fear. If you miss the objective, we’ll review it. If no performance, you leave us,” Tinubu warned at the time, signalling a strong performance-driven approach to governance.

Sources indicate that while some ministers—particularly those overseeing key sectors—are already under scrutiny, immediate cabinet reshuffles are unlikely.

This marks the first major performance audit of Tinubu’s cabinet since the administration’s one-year mark, and is expected to inform future decisions regarding government appointments and project priorities.

Analysts view the review as a signal of Tinubu’s intent to tighten oversight and align governance outcomes more closely with his administration’s stated goals.