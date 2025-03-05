PDP expels former Senate President as internal crisis deepens

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled Adolphus Wabara, the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) and former President of the Nigerian Senate, citing anti-party activities.

The decision was announced on Tuesday, March 4, following an emergency meeting of the State Working Committee (SWC), which reviewed a report from the party’s Disciplinary Committee .

In a statement signed by Abia PDP Chairman Abraham Amah and State Secretary Peter Nwaokonko, the party justified the expulsion using Articles 57(3) and 59(1) of its 2017 constitution.

“The Abia State Executive Committee hereby recommends the immediate appointment of an Acting BoT Chairman by the National Working Committee (NWC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party,” Amah stated.

Wabara’s troubles began weeks earlier when the state chapter suspended him over alleged anti-party activities.

However, the PDP’s National Working Committee swiftly nullified the suspension. His expulsion now signals a widening rift within the party.