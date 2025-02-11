BREAKING: PDP in fresh crisis as BoT chairman Adolphus Wabara suspended

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has plunged into another round of internal turmoil as its Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has been suspended by the Abia State chapter of the party over alleged anti-party activities.

The decision, which was made by the State Working Committee (SWC), was reportedly spearheaded by the Abia PDP chairman, Abraham Amah, during a high-level meeting.

A party insider revealed that Wabara’s suspension was influenced by political alignments within the state.

"Former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, a close ally of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, has a strong grip on the Abia PDP, and this move aligns with the ongoing struggle for control," the source stated.

The suspension follows the BoT’s recent endorsement of Ude Okoye as the party's legitimate National Secretary, a stance that directly contradicts Wike’s preference for Samuel Anyanwu.

This internal clash has further exposed the deep-seated divisions within the opposition party.

Political analysts suggest that the move against Wabara could signal an intensified battle between factions within the PDP, particularly given the unresolved crisis stemming from the 2023 presidential election.

The lingering PDP crisis

Following its defeat in the 2023 presidential election, the PDP has been marred by internal strife, with factions loyal to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike clashing over party leadership.