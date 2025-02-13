PDP affirms Udeh-Okoye as national secretary amid court ruling

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially affirmed Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the party’s National Secretary following a Court of Appeal ruling.

The party made this known in a statement on Wednesday, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stating that the decision aligns with legal directives.

“The NWC, in considering the memo, thoroughly examined the attached documents, including the declaratory judgment of the High Court of Enugu and the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, which pronounced and declared Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh-Okoye as the National Secretary of the PDP,” the statement read.

It further noted that the committee reviewed legal opinions from the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr Kabiru T. Turaki, and the PDP National Legal Adviser before reaching its conclusion.

The party emphasised that there is “no subsisting or superseding judgment” countering the Court of Appeal’s decision, adding that it has begun transmitting its resolution to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant authorities for official recognition.

The PDP also commended its members and stakeholders for their loyalty and commitment to the rule of law, pledging to uphold democratic values.

“The party remains committed to its Constitution, the rule of law, and its founding vision for stability, growth, democracy, and the well-being of Nigerians,” it stated.