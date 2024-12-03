Oromoni family mourns double loss as mother of Dowen College victim dies

The Oromoni family, already grappling with the loss of their son Sylvester Oromoni in 2021, has suffered another devastating blow with the passing of his mother, Rosemary Oromoni.

A family source disclosed that Rosemary succumbed to an illness linked to intermittent blood pressure complications in late November.

Her death follows years of emotional and legal turmoil for the family after the tragic death of Sylvester, a 12-year-old Dowen College student.

Sylvester's death on November 30, 2021, captured national attention when his family alleged he was bullied and poisoned at the Lagos-based school.

Conflicting autopsy reports complicated the case, with initial findings pointing to chemical intoxication, while a subsequent autopsy attributed his death to natural causes linked to an ankle injury.

In April 2024, a coroner ruled that Sylvester's death resulted from parental and medical negligence, exonerating Dowen College and its staff.

Five accused students—Favour Benjamin, Michael Kashamu, Edward Begue, Ansel Temile, and Kenneth Inyang—were cleared of all charges and released from a juvenile home in 2022.