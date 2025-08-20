Ooni of Ife dismisses Alaafin’s 48-hour ultimatum as 'empty threats'

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has dismissed a 48-hour ultimatum issued by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, describing it as an “empty threat from a dead empire.”

The dispute centres on the recent conferment of the Okanlomo of Yorubaland chieftaincy title on Ibadan-based businessman, Chief Dotun Sanusi, by the Ooni.

The Alaafin had described the move as an affront to his authority, warning the Ife monarch to withdraw the title within 48 hours.

In a sharp response, Ooni’s spokesman, Moses Olafare, said the Ife monarch was unperturbed by the ultimatum and remained focused on youth empowerment and development projects across Yorubaland.

Posting on social media, Olafare wrote: “The Ooni is busy setting up businesses and creating jobs for youths across Yorubaland. They are busy fighting supremacy that does not exist. Dead empire. Their 48-hour ultimatum will soon lapse. We are waiting.”

He added that the monarch’s attention is firmly set on the groundbreaking and launch of the Ojaja Smart City project in Ibadan, which he described as the largest in Africa.

“Where does this king (Ooni) have time for supremacy hullabaloo? Issuing 48-hour ultimatum over a Chieftaincy title that doesn’t even exist,” Olafare stated.

The exchange has reignited public debate over supremacy among Yoruba monarchs, a recurring theme in the region’s traditional politics.

While the Alaafin insists on the preservation of traditional structures, the Ooni appears more invested in modernisation and development initiatives.

