Only a Northerner can defeat Tinubu in 2027 - Dele Momodu

Media mogul and PDP chieftain Dele Momodu has asserted that only a northern candidate stands a real chance of unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Wednesday, April 30, Momodu dismissed the idea of a southern challenger defeating the incumbent, warning that any such effort would be “a waste of time and resources.”

“I have a theory that Tinubu can only be countered this time by a northerner. Any Southerner telling you they want to contest against Tinubu is only wasting their time,” Momodu stated.

According to the publisher of Ovation Magazine, the political dynamics ahead of the next election must follow “Isaac Newton’s law of actions and reactions,” suggesting that a counterforce from the north is the only viable strategy to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He further noted that the north remains politically unsettled due to what he described as betrayals and attacks against former President Muhammadu Buhari by Tinubu’s loyalists.

“The north is naturally aggrieved. When you look at the configuration of Tinubu’s cabinet today and all his appointments, you would say, oh, he’s appointing Yoruba people. But the Yoruba man is mostly about his own personal cronies,” Momodu said

He also criticised the idea of Governor Seyi Makinde, a fellow southerner, running for president.

“He’s a guy I like, but I know that, at the end of the day, it cannot happen,” he said.