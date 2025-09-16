Tragic scenes as woman allegedly kills sister over ₦800 debt

A tragic family dispute has rocked Akure, Ondo State capital, after a woman allegedly killed her elder sister over an ₦800 debt.

The suspect, identified as Bosede Iluyemi, a middle-aged trader, reportedly confronted her sister, Omowumi Tewogboye, over money owed for tomatoes and pepper purchased on credit.

According to witnesses, the confrontation spiralled into violence when Bosede allegedly grabbed Omowumi by her clothes.

The struggle caused Omowumi to fall, sustaining injuries that proved fatal. Omowumi was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, leaving neighbours and traders in shock over the turn of events.

The Ondo State Police Command confirmed Bosede’s arrest shortly after the incident. The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Olusola Ayanlade, said investigations are ongoing.

“The suspect is currently in custody. This is a tragic incident, and the matter is under thorough investigation. Justice will certainly be served,” DSP Ayanlade assured.

The killing has triggered widespread reactions in the community, with residents expressing disbelief that a minor financial dispute could lead to such a devastating outcome.

“This is heartbreaking. We all buy and sell on credit in the market. Nobody expected something like this could end a life,” a shocked neighbour remarked.

The case highlights the growing concern over disputes in local markets, where transactions on credit are common but sometimes spark bitter quarrels. Authorities have urged residents to resolve conflicts peacefully and avoid resorting to violence.

Meanwhile, Omowumi’s death has left her family and community mourning what many described as a needless loss over a paltry sum. Bosede remains in police custody as the investigation continues.