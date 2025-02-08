Alarming rates of online violence against women exist in Nigeria – Details emerge

The Focal Lead of the #EndMisogynyNG Project, Mrs. Ugonma Cokey, on Friday, said that study had shown that violence against women was not only physical but also online, through cyberbullying and harassment.

Cokey made this known during an information-sharing and capacity-building session of the#EndMisogynyNG Project in Lagos.

The Journalists For Christ (JFC) International Outreach implemented the initiative in collaboration with the World Association For Christian Communication (WACC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the initiative is “Countering Misogyny and Online Gender-Based Violence (OGBV) through monitoring, digital counter-narratives and advocacy action.”

Cokey said her assertion was based on data collected from eight Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) with about 100 people, including female journalists, students from tertiary institutions and professionals.

She added that the people living with HIV/AIDS, social media enthusiasts and men were also part of the FGDs.

Cokey said that the FGDs revealed that sex-based narratives against women existed online, with women being defamed and represented in a derogatory manner.

According to her, women are often targeted online, with their images and videos being shared without their consent.

“Likewise, women in leadership positions are often targeted online, with many facing harassment and bullying.

“Also, women living with disabilities are often targeted online, with many facing unsolicited sexual behaviours and advances,” she said.

Ugonma recommended solutions such as increased awareness about online misogyny and cyberbullying, promoting digital literacy, and encouraging men to play a key role in preventing misogyny.

The Project Officer, #EndMisogynyNG, Ms Blessing Oladunjoye, said that the recent study revealed alarming rates of online misogyny and cyberbullying in Nigeria.

NAN reports that misogyny means dislike of, contempt for or ingrained prejudice against women.

Oladunjoye said that in the analysis of over 500 social media posts, 66 instances were identified of cyberbullying, online harassment, and misogynistic content targeting women.

She said that online misogyny and cyberbullying had severe consequences, including depression, suicidal thoughts, and infantilisation.

Infantilisation is the prolonged treatment of one who is not a child as though they are children.

“The study highlights the need for collective action to mitigate online misogyny and cyberbullying in Nigeria.

“We need to create awareness and educate the public about the dangers of online misogyny and cyberbullying.

“We must also involve men and boys in the conversation and engage religious leaders to promote positive change,’’ she said.

A Gender Advocacy Expert, Funmi Falobi, said that there was a need for awareness campaigns and sensitisation to mitigate the challenges associated with misogyny.

Falobi agreed that the effects of misogyny and sex-fascist interfaith violence were far-reaching.

She said that other strategies to mitigate misogyny were creating awareness and sensitising people, including men and boys, in the conversation as they played a crucial role in mitigating or preserving misogyny.

“Promoting responsible social media practices and collaborating with institutions to create awareness are essential steps in mitigating misogyny and sex-fascist interfaith violence.

“Increased media reporting on the issues and encouraging storytelling to educate others are vital in the fight against misogyny and sex-fascist interfaith violence.

“Many women, due to fear and societal pressure, abandon their ambitions and aspirations, perpetuating a cycle of oppression,’’ Falobi said.

In his welcome remarks, the project coordinator, Lekan Otufodunrin, urged journalists to promote peace and tenderness in their reporting, especially when covering sensitive topics such as misogyny and gender-based violence.

Otufodunrin urged journalists to consider the impact of their reporting on society and strive to promote peace, tenderness, and communication in their work.

“Journalists have a powerful role to play in shaping public opinion and promoting peace and tenderness.

“I urge you all to take this responsibility seriously and to strive to make a positive impact through your reporting,” he said.

The #EndMisogynyNG Project aims at producing and disseminating digital counter-narratives to mitigate misogyny and sex-fascist interfaith violence.