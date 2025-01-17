Ondo governor declares public holiday

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has declared Friday, January 17, 2025, a public holiday for state workers to prepare for the local government elections scheduled for Saturday, January 18.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, the holiday is intended to facilitate public servants' travel to their respective communities to exercise their voting rights.

“The Local Government Election in Ondo State has been scheduled by the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) to hold on Saturday, 18th of January 2025.

"To this end, the Ondo State Government has declared Friday, 17th of January, 2025 as Work-Free Day for Public Servants in the State to enable them to travel to their various communities to exercise their civic responsibilities,” the statement read.

Gov Aiyedatiwa appeals for peaceful polls

Governor Aiyedatiwa called on all stakeholders to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.

“This is a critical opportunity for citizens to actively participate in shaping the leadership of their local governments,” he emphasised.

The declaration underscores the state government’s commitment to fostering democratic participation and ensuring that all eligible voters have the opportunity to cast their ballots without hindrance.