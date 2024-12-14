EFCC arrests man who allegedly scammed 139 Australians through rogue crypto platform

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a suspected online fraudster, Osang Otukpa, over an alleged duping of 139 Australians to the tune of eight million Australian dollars.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the suspect was picked up in a stakeout at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, after arriving from the United States of America on Dec. 6.

“Otukpa goes by five aliases, namely: Ford Thompson, Oscar Donald Tyler, Michael Haye, Jose Vitto and Kristin Davidson.

“He scammed his victims by luring them on social media to invest in his rogue cryptocurrency investment platform, Liquid Asset Group (LAG).

“The proceeds of the alleged crimes were routed to his bank accounts through a global cryptocurrency exchange platform,” he said.