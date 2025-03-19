Old photos of Wike and Rivers interim governor sparks controversy

An old photograph of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, shaking hands with Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) has ignited intense debate on social media.

The resurfaced image, shared by Journalist KC on Facebook, shows Wike and Ibas—now appointed as the administrator of Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu—engaging in a formal handshake.

The development has fueled speculation about Wike’s alleged involvement in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State and has raised concerns over President Tinubu’s neutrality.

Critics argue that Wike’s past relationship with Ibas, who served as the Chief of Naval Staff from July 2015 to January 2021 while Wike was governor, suggests a premeditated plan behind the recent state of emergency declaration in Rivers.

Netizens react

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to voice their discontent, calling the appointment a setback for democracy.

Aminu Saed Kwaire did not mince words, stating, “PBaT is the worst president in Nigeria.”

Friday Odiri added, “Fubara is learning in a very hard way,” referring to the embattled Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Abraham Abodunrin simply labelled the situation “Wikdedly, Wike,” while Muhammad Harun Muhibbullah criticised the leadership, saying, “Tinubu is a dictator—his leadership style is worse than that of the military regime.”