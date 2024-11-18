Ex-president Obasanjo tells Tinubu to sack INEC chairman now

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to dismiss the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other top officials of the commission.

Speaking at the Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum at Yale University, USA, Obasanjo criticised the conduct of the 2023 general elections, labelling it "a disaster."

“The last election was a disaster. To restore trust in our electoral process, we must overhaul the leadership of INEC,” Obasanjo asserted.

Highlighting the urgent need for reforms, Obasanjo advocated for shorter tenures for INEC officials to prevent partisan appointments and reduce political interference.

He emphasised that rebuilding the trust of Nigerians in the electoral system is critical to strengthening democracy.

“As a matter of urgency, we must ensure the INEC Chairperson and their staff are thoroughly vetted,” he said. “Nigeria must appoint credible INEC leadership at all levels—federal, state, local government, and municipal—with short tenures to prevent undesirable political influence and corruption.”

The former president further stressed the importance of making appointments based on merit and transparency.

According to him, the integrity of INEC’s leadership is key to ensuring free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria.

Obasanjo's remarks come amidst growing concerns about the credibility of Nigeria's electoral process, following allegations of irregularities and inefficiencies in the 2023 polls.