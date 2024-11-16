'INEC cannot be trusted' - PDP's Agboola Ajayi alleges bias in Ondo election

Speaking shortly after casting his vote at Unit 4, Ward 2 Idumado in Kiribo, Ajayi decried the inefficiency of the INEC Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

“It took more than 10 minutes for the BVAS to capture me,” said Ajayi, who is a former deputy governor of the state.

Ajayi accused INEC and the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Barr. Oluwatoyin Babalola, of deliberate misconduct.

“If INEC cannot successfully organise an election in just one state, then you must know we are running into anarchy. The system is compromised,” he alleged.

He further claimed widespread complaints from voters regarding BVAS malfunctions and alleged vote-buying.

“People are complaining of vote buying, BVAS problems. It is a very shameful exercise,” he said.

Ajayi also called for the resignation of INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, asserting, “We have said it severally that we don’t trust Barr. Oluwatoyin Babalola (REC). This woman cannot be fair.”

The PDP candidate’s remarks reflect mounting concerns over the credibility of the Ondo governorship election.

