Nwoko to Oborevwori: Don’t bring PDP’s ‘old habits’ to APC

Senator Ned Nwoko has urged Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to abandon the "old politics" of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement addressing the governor's political shift, Nwoko praised Oborevwori’s decision to leave the PDP but warned him against bringing past practices that, according to him, contributed to the party's downfall in Delta State.

"Leave behind the politics of survival and step into the politics of legacy. No one pours new wine into old wineskins.

"Old habits, old politics, and the old deals that led to the gradual decline of the PDP in Delta must be left behind," Nwoko said.

The senator, who represents Delta North, highlighted that the APC had already been working on major constitutional reforms before Oborevwori's defection, including plans for the creation of Anioma and New Delta states.

"Let me remind you, this agenda was declared a done deal by the party leadership long before your defection, a testament to the APC’s commitment to correcting historical imbalances and ending regional marginalisation," Nwoko stated.

He called on Oborevwori to adopt a "new sense of purpose" and lead efforts towards fairness, inclusive development, and progressive governance, emphasising the opportunity to leave a lasting legacy rather than merely seeking political survival.