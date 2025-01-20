Senator Ned Nwoko dumps PDP for APC - cites key reasons

Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North, has officially left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing frustrations with PDP’s leadership in Delta State.

The announcement was made by Ms Gloria Okolugbo, the senator’s media aide, who revealed that Nwoko’s decision stemmed from a lack of support in fulfilling his campaign promises.

“Senator Nwoko came prepared to serve and deliver the dividends of good governance to the Anioma people. However, he has not enjoyed the cooperation and support of his party,” Okolugbo stated.

PDP crisis in Delta

As the only PDP senator in Delta State, Nwoko reportedly faced significant challenges in pushing his vision for Delta North.

The defection, which was confirmed during a consultative meeting with his constituents , further consolidates the APC’s dominance in Delta State.

“With this defection, all three Delta State senators are now in the APC,” Okolugbo added, describing the development as a potential blow to the PDP’s influence in the state.

Senator Neds' failed attempt to restructure PDP

Okolugbo highlighted Nwoko’s efforts to engage PDP’s internal structures to resolve issues but said factionalism within the party hindered progress.

“You don’t have to see violence to know there’s factionalisation in the party,” she noted.

Nwoko’s departure marks a significant shift in Delta State’s political landscape.

“Strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring transparency in governance are critical,” Okolugbo said, emphasising Nwoko’s commitment to representative democracy and accountability.