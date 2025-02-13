Northern leaders reject Ganduje’s call for Tinubu’s re-election

Northern leaders under the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) have rejected the call by Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the North to delay its presidential ambition until 2031 and support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

Ganduje had urged northern leaders to rally behind Tinubu, arguing that it was only fair after former President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner, served two terms.

However, the ACF has dismissed his statement, asserting that the North cannot be coerced into supporting Tinubu’s administration.

Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, criticised Ganduje’s remarks, describing them as reflective of the “cult-like” nature of the presidency, where total allegiance is expected.

“He or she or party members cannot influence voters by force. So, what he said was an opinion, and it’s up to the voters to endorse, reject, or modify it,” Muhammad-Baba said.

He added that many Nigerians now realise that past promises, including the anti-corruption agenda of 2015 and the ‘Renewed Hope’ campaign of 2023, have not been fulfilled.

“In 2015, we were sold a dummy of anti-corruption. We were sold a dummy of many things, and people have realized that it wasn’t true. Then, of course, the Renewed Hope came in 2023, and the hope is turning into a nightmare,” he added.

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai also expressed doubts about Tinubu’s political future , warning that his relationship with the North has deteriorated significantly.