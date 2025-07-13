No Nigerian artists as Tinubu's minister lists his top 10 rap songs

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has sent social media into a frenzy, not for a policy misstep or political speech, but for quoting Flavor Flav while addressing a serious diplomatic issue.

Speaking on Channels TV on Friday, Tuggar firmly stated that Nigeria will not be accepting Venezuelan deportees from the United States, especially as some of them are reportedly convicted criminals.

To buttress his point, the minister reached for hip-hop history, quoting a line from Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav:

“Flavor Flav has problems of his own / I can’t do nothing for you, man.”

He followed it up with a zinger of his own:

“We have enough problems of our own. We cannot accept Venezuelan deportees. You will be the same people who would criticize us if we do.”

Hon. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs [X:@YusufTuggar]

But it didn’t stop there.

Nigerian author Lola Shoneyin jumped on the moment, jokingly asking the minister to drop his Top 10 rap songs of the year.

Rather than wait until December, as Barack Obama would, Tuggar released his all-time favourite rap songs —a nostalgia-heavy list packed with golden era bangers, but zero Nigerian rappers.

Tuggar’s All-Time Top 10 Rap Songs

‘My Mind is Playing Tricks on Me’ – Ghetto Boys (1991) ‘Paid in Full’ – Eric B & Rakim (1987) ‘Fight the Power’ – Public Enemy (1990) ‘It’s a Shame’ – Monie Luv (1990) ‘The Story of OJ’ – Jay Z (2017) ‘Get Your Freak On’ – Missy Elliott (2001) ‘The Crown’ – Gary Byrd & the GB Experience (1984) ‘It Takes Two’ – Rob Base (1988) ‘Nuthin’ But a G Thang’ – Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg (1992) ‘Do for Love’ – Tupac (1998)