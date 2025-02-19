Senate summons security chiefs over USAID’s alleged Boko Haram ties

The Nigerian Senate has summoned top security agencies to address allegations made by U.S. Congressman Scott Perry, who claimed that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) may be funding Boko Haram under the guise of humanitarian aid.

At the plenary session on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Senate leadership demanded explanations from the National Security Adviser (NSA), the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) regarding Perry’s claims.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, while issuing the summons, stated, “These allegations are serious and require urgent clarification from our intelligence agencies before we proceed with independent investigations.”

Congressman Scott Perry, a Republican representing Pennsylvania, has been vocal about his concerns regarding USAID’s global operations.

In a previous statement reported by Pulse Nigeria, Perry alleged that “USAID has a history of funding groups that later pose national security risks.”