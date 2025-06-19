NMDPRA boss gets crucial backing amid corruption allegations

A coalition of 22 civil society organisations (CSOs) has passed a vote of confidence in Engr. Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

This endorsement comes at a time when Ahmed is facing allegations of corruption from other quarters.

Following a roundtable discussion on the reforms and developments at the NMDPRA, the CSOs issued a communiqué commending Ahmed’s efforts to elevate the regulatory body to global standards.

They highlighted his leadership as a source of stability and significant progress in the midstream and downstream sectors.

"There is a general, though unsubstantiated belief, that all sectors of the petroleum industry is corrupt and operates in an opaque manner," the communiqué, signed by Igwe Ude Umanta and Kennedy Tabuko on behalf of the groups, stated.

"However, in the specific case of the NMDPRA under the leadership of Engr. Farouk Ahmed, while we continue to urge him to keep the bar raised, a lot of achievements have been recorded."

The group praised specific achievements under Ahmed's tenure, including the issuance of gas licenses for a Gas Clearing House and Settlement Platform, considered a first of its kind in Africa.

They also noted his role in ensuring energy security and mitigating the effects of the fuel subsidy removal through price stability and adequate product supply.

The CSOs concluded that "the NMDPRA is in safe hands under Ahmed's leadership" and recommended him for a "Certificate of Credence of the Civil Society Roundtable for encouragement and to remain on track."

Background on Corruption Allegations

The vote of confidence comes against a backdrop of serious allegations leveled against Engr. Farouk Ahmed.

In recent weeks, a different set of civil society groups and lawyers have called for his resignation and a probe into his activities.

The allegations include the purported misappropriation of over $5 million in public funds to pay for his children's tuition at expensive foreign universities.

Additionally, questions have been raised about a potential conflict of interest concerning his son's employment with Oando PLC, a company regulated by the NMDPRA.

Protests have been held in Abuja, with petitions submitted to the Attorney General of the Federation demanding a thorough investigation by anti-graft agencies.