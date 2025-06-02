Lawyers, CSOs demand probe into NMDPRA boss over alleged $5M tuition fraud

Hundreds of lawyers and civil society activists stormed the Attorney General’s Office today, filing a petition demanding urgent action against Engr. Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The group alleges Ahmed abused his position, misappropriating over $5 million in public funds to finance his children’s education at elite schools in Switzerland and India.

The petition, signed by Barrister Aquila Kendo on behalf of the Concerned Nigerian Youths Forum, also accuses Ahmed of conflict of interest, citing his son’s employment with Oando PLC, a company regulated by NMDPRA.

It further criticises Ahmed’s reported issuance of licenses for substandard fuel imports, allegedly jeopardising Nigeria’s environmental and health standards.

“The actions attributed to Engr. Farouk Ahmed, if proven, violate a number of federal statutes and ethical standards.

“The diversion of public funds or influence-peddling to sponsor private education abroad directly contradicts Section 172 of the 1999 Constitution, which binds public officers to act in the public interest and to eschew corruption,” Kendo stated.

Kendo also highlighted breaches of the Fifth Schedule Code of Conduct for Public Officers and the Public Procurement Act 2007, which prohibit unauthorised public expenditure.

“No known appropriation or budget line justifies the alleged expenditure on foreign education,” he said.

Further allegations include violations of the ICPC Act and the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

“We believe the benefits allegedly extended to Oando and the regulatory latitude granted to fuel importers fall within these violations,” Kendo added.

EFCC, ICPC urged to begin probe

The group called for Ahmed’s immediate suspension and coordinated investigations by the EFCC, ICPC, and the Code of Conduct Bureau.

They also demanded systemic reforms within NMDPRA to prevent future abuses and to protect Nigeria’s petroleum sector from corruption.