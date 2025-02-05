Stakeholders react as NLC, NCC hold talks on telecom tariff hike

The Centre for Good Governance (CGG) has praised the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for engaging in constructive dialogue over the controversial 50% hike in telecommunication tariffs.

The meeting, convened by George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, suspended the NLC’s protest, initially scheduled for Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

The NLC had strongly opposed the tariff increase , arguing that it would worsen the financial burden on Nigerians, who are already struggling with a minimum wage of ₦70,000.

However, after deliberations, the NLC agreed to await the findings of a 10-member review committee before deciding on its next move.

This committee, comprising five representatives from both the Federal Government and the NLC, is expected to conduct a thorough review of the tariff adjustment.

In a statement, the CGG’s Executive Director, Dr Martins Tayo, commended the decision to establish the committee and described it as a step towards resolving economic disputes through dialogue.

“We appreciate the NLC’s willingness to wait for the outcome of the committee’s review before making further decisions. This demonstrates their commitment to constructive engagement,” Tayo stated.

He further lauded the NLC and NCC for prioritising the welfare of Nigerians, adding, “Both institutions have shown that they are pro-masses and people-centric.”