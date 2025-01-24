Strike looms as NLC condemns FG’s 50% telecoms tariff hike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has strongly disapproved of the Federal Government's recent approval of a 50% hike in telecommunication tariffs, hinting at potential industrial action if the policy is not reversed.

Benson Upah, the NLC’s spokesperson, called on Nigerians to take peaceful action against the tariff hike , describing it as a policy that deepens citizens’ discomfort.

“The citizens have a right to protest against policies they are not comfortable with,” Upah stated. “It is up to the citizens to show a certain level of resentment peacefully instead of merely grumbling. You don’t need to be violent or aggressive to drive home your point.”

The NLC also highlighted service boycotts as an effective and peaceful means of protest.

FG urged to reconsider decision

Upah noted that such collective action could amplify citizens' dissatisfaction and prompt the government to reconsider its decision.

“There is an element of spontaneity in all of this. Clearly, everybody is complaining. Put this into an organised form, but peacefully,” he added.

The tariff increase, which has sparked widespread criticism, comes at a time when Nigerians are grappling with economic challenges.

The decision, which follows the provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act (2003), will allow operators to increase tariffs by a maximum of 50%—far lower than the over 100% hikes initially requested by some companies.

The approval is a strategic move to address the widening gap between rising operational costs and current tariff rates, which have remained unchanged since 2013.

The NLC’s call aligns with the growing public outcry. Many are urging the government to reconsider policies that further burden citizens financially.