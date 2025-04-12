Nigerian universities honour illiterates, people of unworthy character - Jega

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Prof Attahiru Jega, has lamented that Nigerian universities award certificates and degrees to illiterates and persons of unworthy character.

Jega, a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), stressed that the long-held expectation that university graduates are positioned for the ideal of having both learning and character has diminished over the years.

He made this known during his speech at the 14th Convocation lecture of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Abuja on Friday, April 11, 2025, which he chaired.

The president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, also delivered the keynote lecture at the event.

Jega noted that convocation is reserved for the graduation of students who have distinguished themselves in learning and character after four years of university study.

He challenged the age-old adage that someone needs to be found worthy in learning and character before they’re issued a certificate, saying the two attributes don't necessarily go together.

“Every time we mention found worthy in learning and character, people tend to wonder whether learning and character necessarily go together. Well, they do not. One can be learned but with no good character. Moreover one can be certificated without learning anything and yet have good character," said the former INEC Chairman.

“The expectation is that university graduates are positioned for the ideal of having both learning and character. Now this ideal has been approximated in Nigerian universities in the past, and it is now a mere aspiration.

“In most cases, our universities offer certification to illiterates and awarding degrees in many cases to persons without worthy character.”

Jega explained that the purpose of the convocation lecture is to inspire and motivate students, faculty and staff to celebrate milestones and examine important issues of ills relevant to the academic community and society.