Senator Natasha pleads not guilty to defamation - secures ₦50m bail

Justice Chizoba Orji of the Federal Capital Territory High Court on Thursday, June 19, granted Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, ₦50 million bail after she pleaded not guilty to three counts of alleged criminal defamation.

The charges, brought by the Federal Government, stem from explosive allegations by the senator implicating Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello in an alleged plot to assassinate her.

According to the prosecution, the senator allegedly made defamatory claims during a television interview and in a private conversation, violating Section 391 of the Penal Code, and facing penalties under Section 392.

One of the counts specifically quoted her as saying: “It was part of the meeting, the discussions that Akpabio had with Yahaya Bello that night to eliminate me.”

She further questioned the Senate President’s withdrawal of her security detail, stating, “Let’s ask the Senate President, why in the first instance did he withdraw my security, if not to make me vulnerable to attacks?”

The government argued that these imputations were made with knowledge that they could damage the reputations of the accused.

Trial to commence in September

High Court [Getty Images]

The judge granted bail with strict conditions: one surety who must own property in Abuja and be a responsible resident.

The court set September 23, 2025, for the commencement of the trial.

High-profile figures such as former Minister of Education Oby Ezekwesili and activist Aisha Yesufu were present in court to show solidarity, alongside Akpoti-Uduaghan’s husband and a crowd of supporters.