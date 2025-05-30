FG swings to action amid deadly flood in Niger State

The Federal Government has initiated an urgent response to the devastating flooding disaster in Mokwa, Niger State which has claimed several lives, submerged homes, and displaced hundreds of families.

In a statement released by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the government expressed profound sorrow over the tragedy.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and all those affected by this tragic event," he said.

Tinubu orders immediate action

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been briefed on the situation and directed all relevant emergency and security agencies to intensify ongoing search and rescue operations.

According to Idris, "The immediate priority of the Federal Government is to save lives and provide urgent relief to survivors."

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in partnership with the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Niger State Government, has mobilised teams to the affected areas.

"No effort is being spared in bringing help to those in need," Idris emphasised.

First responders and volunteers have been praised for their bravery and selflessness.

"We commend the courage and dedication of first responders and volunteers who are risking their lives in the ongoing rescue efforts," Idris said.

The government also appealed to residents in the affected areas to cooperate fully with emergency officials and to comply with all evacuation directives issued to ensure their safety.

The tragic incident

The flood, which struck earlier on Thursday, May 29, has overwhelmed local infrastructure, leaving families stranded and causing significant damage to homes and livelihoods.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with authorities working around the clock to locate missing persons and deliver essential aid.

Idris concluded by conveying the Federal Government’s condolences to the families of the victims, noting, "In this moment of grief, the nation stands united with them in solidarity."