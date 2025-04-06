NDLEA arrests brothers while attempting to traffic 5kg of cocaine to India

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two brothers: John Abugu, 43, and Kenneth Abugu, 31, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, with 5kg of cocaine.

Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that the drug was concealed in the walls of their suitcases.

He said that operatives of the NDLEA Special Operations Unit arrested the two brothers while attempting to board a flight to India.

Babafemi said that the two brothers were nabbed at the Lagos airport on Thursday, April 3, following proactive processing of credible intelligence.

“They claimed they were travelling to India for medical treatment.

“However, when their suitcases were thoroughly searched by NDLEA officers, whitish powdery substances later confirmed to be cocaine were discovered on the walls of their bags.

“In a similar development, the NDLEA officers of the MMIA Strategic Command same day, Thursday, April 3 intercepted a 20-year-old Ghanaian – British man, Parker Osei with 36 parcels of Loud,” he said.

Babafemi said that the drugs, which were a strong strain of cannabis weighing 19.40kg, were packed in a giant travelling bag.

“The suspect claimed he is a computer science student at East London University, UK.

“He was arrested during the inward clearance of passengers on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Bangkok, Thailand, at the E-arrival hall of the Lagos airport.