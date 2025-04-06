NDLEA arrests 75-year-old grandpa with skunk in Abia

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 75-year-old, Felix Nnanna, with 1.6kg of skunk, a strain of cannabis.

Nnana was arrested during a raid at Umunteke Asa, Ukwa West Local Government Area (LGA) in Abia.

A statement by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja said that the suspect was nabbed on Saturday, April 5.

According to Babafemi, another suspect, David Chinemerem, 21, was also arrested with 2,050 ampoules of pentazocine at 7 Nnajiego Lane, Umuode road, Aba on Tuesday, April 1.

Similarly, operatives of the agency in Kogi arrested a 33-year-old lady, Ngozi Ogili, while moving three kilograms of methamphetamine from Lagos to Abuja.

Babafemi added that Ogili was nabbed in a commercial transport bus on Monday, March 31, along the Okene-Lokoja highway.

“A follow up operation at her point of delivery in Apo mechanic area of Abuja, led to the seizure of quantities of Loud and Colorado, both synthetic strains of cannabis,” he said.

In another development, no fewer than 381 bottles of codeine syrup and 108 tablets of tramadol were seized from a suspect, Abdullahi Adamu, along the Potiskum-Damaturu road, Yobe state, by NDLEA operatives on Saturday, April 5.

Babafemi said that another raid operation at Osogbo motor park, Onitsha and a house at Oba in Idemili Local Government Area of Anambra state led to the arrest of Obinna Sunday and the seizure of 195,000 pills of tramadol.

He said that the NDLEA operatives also arrested one Ugochukwu Ojalanonye with 4.2kg of codeine syrup and 5.4kg of pentazocine during the raid at the motor park.

Similarly, the agency’s director, media and advocacy said that in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, operatives on Thursday, April 3, arrested 51-year-old Sunday Ayogu with 25kg of skunk.

He noted that 90.4g of methamphetamine was also found on the suspect during a raid operation at Wuse market, Abuja.

“Two ladies, Faith Etim, 64 and Victoria Etim, 40, were also nabbed on Friday, April 4.

“This happened when NDLEA operatives, supported by men of the Nigerian Army, raided cannabis plantations in Esuk-Odot community, in Odukpani LGA, Cross River.

“No fewer than 250,000 kilograms of the psychoactive plant were destroyed on over 100 hectares of farm land,” he said.

Babafemi quoted the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa commended the officers and men of the agency's Yobe, Abia, Kogi, Anambra, Cross River and FCT Commands for the arrests and seizures.