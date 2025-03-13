Constituents slam Natasha over her stance on Akpabio’s harassment allegations

The controversy surrounding the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has taken a new turn as her own constituents disown her, branding her an “unrepentant blackmailer.”\

The Ebira Youth Leaders Forum (EYLF), a group representing Kogi Central indigenes, declared a vote of no confidence in Akpoti-Uduaghan, condemning her allegations as a pattern of blackmail against high-profile figures.

“We are disgusted and disappointed that our representative refuses to be a good ambassador of Ebira people,” the group stated in a communiqué signed by its General Secretary, Dr Adoza Dahiru.

The group questioned the timing of the senator’s allegations, suggesting they were politically motivated following her removal from the Senate Committee on Local Content and an internal Senate reshuffle.

“It is on record that her series of sexual harassment blackmail against top figures in the past have all ended up unproven,” EYLF noted, referencing similar accusations against figures like Reno Omokri, Dino Melaye, and Yahaya Bello.

They further criticised her legislative performance, claiming her only notable projects were initiated by President Bola Tinubu.

“The Senate is not a place for those who only want to play to the gallery in front of cameras,” the statement added.

The group urged Akpoti-Uduaghan to accept her Senate suspension and “stop scavenging for solutions where none exist.”