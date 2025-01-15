₦8.9 billion budget for Information Ministry is insufficient - Senator Katung

Sen. Sunday Katung representing Kaduna South Senatorial District says the 2025 budget of ₦8.9 billion for the Ministry of Information and National Orientation is inadequate.
Katung stated this at the ministry's budget defence, which was hosted by the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation on Tuesday in Abuja. Katung said;
It is not the fault of the minister. It is a systemic failure.
This is because, with this little amount, most of what the ministry is expected to do cannot be done.
The National Orientation Agency in my district is so incapacitated. They cannot do anything to deliver on their core mandate.
This ministry needs special intervention because, without information, nothing will be achieved.
I see people who are ready to work but are incapacitated because of lack of funds.
Why do we have agencies if we cannot fund them?
The ministry needs more funding to work
