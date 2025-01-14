Senate declines approval of ₦8.9bn information ministry budget

The Senate Committee on Appropriations has rejected the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation’s proposed 2025 budget of ₦8.9 billion, deeming it inadequate to meet the sector's critical needs.

Senator Kenneth Eze, Chairman of the Committee, announced the unanimous decision during the Ministry’s budget defence session, stating: “It’s unacceptable for us to legislate on a budget that fails to address the transformative agenda of Mr President. The Ministry needs substantial funding to achieve its mandate.”

The Committee criticised the budget as even lower than last year’s allocation, which had also been deemed insufficient.

“We recommended an improved appropriation last year, but the expected result wasn’t achieved. Now, this year’s proposal is worse. We have resolved to send it back for revision or consider zero allocation,” Eze added.

Minister speaks on media's role in promoting national values

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, defended the Ministry’s role as vital to projecting Nigeria’s image, disseminating information, and promoting national values.

“In 2024, we implemented impactful programmes to deepen public engagement and communication. Proper funding is essential to sustain and expand these initiatives,” Idris stated.

Accompanied by the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ibidapo Okunnu, and heads of agencies, Idris emphasised the Ministry’s importance as a service provider in fostering national cohesion.

The Senate’s decision reflects concerns about underfunding a sector crucial for Nigeria’s image and communication strategy.