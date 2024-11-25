NAF Airstrikes destroy terrorists’ food depot, kill fighters in Lake Chad

The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), has destroyed terrorists’ food depot and killed several in airstrikes in their enclave at Jubillaram in the Tumbuns area of Lake Chad Basin.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, on Monday in Abuja. Akinboyewa said the NAF aircraft carried out the operations on November 23 on the strategic location, identified through meticulous intelligence efforts. He said the location served as a critical food storage site and a sanctuary for terrorist commanders and fighters.

He added that intelligence had previously linked terrorists in the location to recent attacks, including the assault on troops in Kareto on November 16.

According to him, the NAF fighter jets, in response, launched a robust air interdiction mission, destroying identified structures used as storage facilities and neutralising terrorists on-site. “Mop-up operations using cannons ensured the complete elimination of fleeing hostile elements. “The operation’s success was made possible by extensive Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions conducted over several days, confirming the presence of active terrorist structures camouflaged under dense vegetation. “The destruction of the terrorist enclave, including food storage facilities, severely disrupted their logistical operations, while the neutralisation of a significant number of fighters diminished their capacity to launch future attacks,” he said.