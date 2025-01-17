My wife might kill me with persistent troublemaking - Husband tells court

I just don’t know why Aminat gets angry over little and irrelevant things. In fact, she is too intolerable and she often uses sticks and broken bottles to threaten me.

Worst still, she comes home late in the night and most of the time, she will refuse to give our little children food.

As if these were not enough, Aminat brought a pot often used by Osun traditional worshipers into my home and I told her to take it out, but she disobeyed my instruction