Husband laments wife's constant abuse, court dissolves 15-year-old marriage

A Grade A Customary Court sitting at Mapo in Ibadan has dissolved a 15-year-old marriage between Sunday Oyadele and his estranged wife, Adeola on grounds of alleged constant domestic violence and lack of care.

Delivering judgment, the court’s President, Mrs S.M. Akintayo held that there was no need to allow Oyadele and Adeola to continue to stay under the same roof since the former was no longer interested in the union especially as it bordered on the threat to life.

Akintayo added that the court believed Oyadele’s submission on marriage validity because Adeola did not controvert the petitioner’s evidence of payment of dowry in court. She consequently granted the order restraining the respondent from harassing, threatening, disturbing and interfering with the private life of the petitioner henceforth.

Earlier, Oyadele had told the court that after presenting all the marital rites to Adeola’s parents in 2010, she suddenly became disobedient to his instructions, fighting him at any slightest opportunity.

Oyadele, a retired civil servant added that Adeola was in the habit of fighting and quarrelling with him. Oyadele stated;

I’m tired of one day, one trouble in my home and I’m even more tired of someone who doesn’t care for me and my wellbeing. From all Adeola’s disposition so far, she does not love me