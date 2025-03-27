Motion to name INEC headquarters after Humphrey Nwosu rejected by Senate

A motion to name the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the late former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission, Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, suffered a setback in the Senate on Thursday.

This followed the Senate’s consideration of the motion titled “Motion to Immortalise Prof. Humphrey Nwosu”, sponsored by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA-Abia) during plenary.

Abaribe said that the motion was supported by all the senators from the South-East as well as the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, Senator Ned Nwoko (APC-Delta ) and Senator Adamu Aliero (PDP-Kebbi), among others.

He had urged the senate to immortalise the late Nwosu by naming the INEC headquarters after him and to honour him with a national award posthumously.

The senator also said that official condolences should be extended to Nwosu’s family in recognition of their sacrifice in supporting his work for a better Nigeria.

“Mr President, I propose that we observe a minute of silence in honour of Prof. Nwosu, given that his burial is tomorrow (Friday),” he said.

When Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, who presided over the plenary, put the motion to a voice vote, some senators greeted it with a resounding ‘Nay’.

The only prayer that was observed was a minute's silence in honour of the late NEC chairman.

Earlier in the motion, Abaribe noted that the late Nwosu was the NEC chairman from 1989 to 1993.

“He was responsible for supervising the 1993 presidential election.

“We recognise that his courageous defence of the democratic electoral process during the 1993 elections led to the famous June 12 event, which ultimately confirmed MKO Abiola as the winner.

“His unwavering commitment to electoral integrity played a key role in establishing June 12 as Nigeria’s official Democracy Day.

“Additionally, we note that Nwosu laid a strong foundation for the present-day Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Sadly, he passed away on Oct. 20, 2024 at the age of 83 and will be buried tomorrow (Friday) in his hometown in Anambra,” he said.

Contributing, Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC-Edo) expressed regret that Nwosu’s courage failed him when it mattered most.

“We cannot distort history in this unit. We must be seen as having sentiments that reflect the average feeling of the average Nigerian.

“Prof. Nwosu, when it mattered most, his courage failed him,” he said.

Senator Osita Izunaso (APC-Imo) said: “Mr President, it is important that we do not sit here to distort history. We are legislators, and we represent the people.

“Get a cross-section of Nigerians and ask them what they think about Prof. Nwosu. They will tell you he was a hero.

“So for us to sit here now and begin to distort history is not fair for our democracy.”

Also, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC-Ogun) said, “This is one issue I have tried as much as possible to avoid.

“Mr President, many of my colleagues have pulled up here and said he conducted the freest and fairest election.

“There are three different meanings and three different expectations that we should look at.

Conducting elections, releasing results and announcing results. Yes, he conducted the election; yes, Prof. Nwosu released the result. But you and I know, releasing results is not the same thing as announcing results.

“He failed at the critical moment when he was supposed to save this democracy”.

In his remarks, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau commended his colleagues for the manner in which the debate was conducted.

“You did very well. You marshaled your points. You shared your views. And no rancour at all. This is how debates should be in an august institution like the Senate.