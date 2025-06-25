FG, Nigerians urged to support special needs children in FCT

Two non-governmental organisations, Help Africans Charity Network and Assigned Guardian Angel, have called on the Federal Government, private individuals, and civil society to provide urgent support for children with special needs across Nigeria.

The appeal was made during a joint outreach programme held on Wednesday, June 25, at the FCT School for Children with Special Needs in Kuje.

The outreach included donations of food, toiletries, and other essential items to the school.

Speaking on behalf of both organisations, Mrs. Stella Udeh, the Northern Nigeria Coordinator of Help Africans Charity Network, highlighted the dire conditions in which many children live, urging collective responsibility.

“Some of these children here are with different kinds of special needs. Some are autistic, some with Down syndrome, some with cerebral palsy. They need care, wheelchairs, clothes, and even sanitary pads,” Udeh said.

Government Can't Do It Alone

Udeh, whose organisation works across Africa to uplift the vulnerable, stressed that while the government has a role to play, it cannot shoulder the burden alone.

“I’m appealing to other NGOs, individuals, religious bodies, and associations. If everybody brings a little from what they have, it can go a long way,” she urged.

Assigned Guardian Angel, a faith-based healthcare organisation with over 15 years of experience, echoed this call.

“We aim to achieve health equality, irrespective of disability. Our mission is to provide holistic, tailored services,” Udeh added.

Student Appeals for More Help

A student of the school, Racheal Saviour, expressed appreciation to the NGOs and encouraged other organisations to also extend help.

“Thank you for coming. We need more help,” she said simply.