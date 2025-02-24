Makinde warns APC against truncating democracy in Osun LG polls

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) against undermining democracy in Osun State and urged adherence to due process in local government administration.

Speaking on Sunday, February 23, at the swearing-in ceremony of 30 newly elected local government chairmen in Osun, Makinde warned against using federal influence to disrupt democratic processes.

“We were recently in Lagos for the South-West Governors’ Forum meeting, where both PDP and APC governors were present. Our goal is to work together for the development of our region. Governance is about delivering the dividends of democracy to the people,” Makinde said.

He expressed concern over recent unrest in Osun, which resulted in the loss of lives, and cautioned against a repeat of the region’s turbulent political history.

“We do not want a return to the ‘Wild Wild West’ days. We must allow the democratic process to run its course. Even if a court ruling is in your favour, there is a legal process to follow. Federal might should not be used to truncate democracy,” he added.

Makinde congratulated the newly sworn-in chairmen, urging them to fulfil their campaign promises.

“This is your chance to make a difference at the grassroots. With the support of your governor and the state government, I believe you will deliver.”

He was joined in Osogbo by PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, in a show of solidarity with Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The Osun LG polls were fraught with controversy, with the APC dismissing the election results.

The police and Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, had earlier warned against holding the elections due to security and legal concerns.