You should have used SDP's manifesto instead of going to Brazil - Adebayo slams Tinubu

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s trip to Brazil, describing it as a waste of scarce national resources.

In a statement released in Abuja over the weekend, Adebayo said the difference between Nigeria and Brazil lies in leadership, not potential.

He argued that Tinubu could have simply turned to the SDP manifesto for answers instead of embarking on foreign trips.

According to him: “What they have is a poverty reduction manifesto and set of programmes and policies. If you look at the Bolsa Familia, which reduced poverty by 27 percent in Brazil in four years under President Lula da Silva’s government, it is the opposite of the ‘subsidy is gone’ approach that has increased poverty exponentially in Nigeria.

"If you look at the way Petrobras is run compared to the way President Tinubu has been running the NNPC, they are polar opposites. So, the economic policy of President Tinubu is opposite to the one that has succeeded in Brazil.

"So, I’m happy that he’s there because by going there, he will see how wrongheaded his own policies are.

"On the other hand, I am not happy that he went there to spend all that money. He could have spoken to me. He could have looked at the Social Democratic Party’s manifesto. He used to be a member of the SDP in the good old days.

"So, why are you leaving the Brazilian type of manifesto which is available in Nigeria and then you are going to Brazil as a tourist to be in awe of the majesty of Brazil and the Brazilian economy as if it is by magic? It is by policy.”

Adebayo maintained that Brazil’s progress stems from sound policies, not luck, and urged Tinubu to learn from homegrown solutions.