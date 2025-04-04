Gov Fintiri lauds DSS for rescue of kidnapped catholic priests in Adamawa

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has lauded the Department of State Services (DSS) for rescuing two Catholic priests kidnapped in Numan Local Government Area.

Fintiri made the commendation in a statement issued by Humwashi Wonosikou, his Chief Press Secretary, on Friday in Yola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the victims, Rev. Fathers Matthew David Dusami and Abraham Samman, were abducted from their residence at a convent in Gweda Mallam, Numan LGA, on Feb. 22.

Fintiri acknowledged the DSS’s gallant efforts in rescuing the victims without paying any ransom.

He expressed gratitude to the DSS Director General and the Adamawa State Command for the successful operation.

According to him, Fintiri promised that his administration will continue to prioritise the security of lives and property, making it difficult for criminals to operate.

“We will not spare anybody found wanting, no matter who you are.

“I commended you for the prompt response which led to the rescue of the clerics as well as the arrest of the suspect, Tahamado Jonathan Damien, a Church member and two others,” he said.

The governor emphasized the importance of intelligence sharing and cooperation with other law enforcement agencies.